Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Missouri after losing 17 in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against LSU. Missouri took a big hit to their ego last Tuesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Missouri keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-22 in no time. On the other hand, LSU will have to make due with a 16-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Missouri 8-22, LSU 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

LSU is 8-2 against Missouri since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

LSU pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 94-83 to the Razorbacks. LSU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, LSU had strong showings from Jordan Wright, who scored 24 points, and Tyrell Ward, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Ward is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 17th straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 101-74 loss at the hands of the Tigers. Missouri has struggled against Auburn recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Sean East II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with two steals. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last six games he's played. Aidan Shaw was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with nine rebounds and two blocks.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 16-14. As for the Tigers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 20 of their last 21 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Looking ahead, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: LSU is playing at home, but their 6-10 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

LSU came up short against Missouri in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 81-76. Can LSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LSU is a solid 7-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

LSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.