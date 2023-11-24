Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: North Florida 4-2, LSU 3-2

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

North Florida has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-58 victory over the Black Bears.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Demon Deacons on Sunday, taking the game 86-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for LSU.

Among those leading the charge was Will Baker, who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Wright, who scored 15 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2.

North Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as North Florida and LSU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 78.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LSU is a big 20.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

LSU has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 8 years.