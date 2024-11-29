Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Northwestern State 3-4, LSU 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

Northwestern State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Northwestern State beat N. Alabama 71-58.

Northwestern State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Alabama only posted eight.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask LSU). They walked away with a 109-102 victory over UCF on Sunday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 20 with 2:12 left in the first half.

LSU can attribute much of their success to Jalen Reed, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Sears, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Reed also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who posted 14 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.

Northwestern State's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for LSU, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Northwestern State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Northwestern State took a serious blow against LSU in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 96-55. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Northwestern State was down 47-21.

Series History

LSU has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 5 years.