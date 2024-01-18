Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, LSU looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but LSU is up 35-33 over Ole Miss.

LSU came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 15-1, LSU 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

Ole Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ole Miss, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Rebels beat the Commodores 69-56.

Meanwhile, LSU unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. The game between the Tigers and the Tigers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 93-78 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 116 points.

Despite their loss, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trae Hannibal, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hannibal has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Wright, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rebels pushed their record up to 15-1 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid victory over LSU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 82-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ole Miss since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

LSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.