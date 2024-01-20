Halftime Report

LSU is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but LSU leads 35-33 over Texas A&M.

If LSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Texas A&M will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-7, LSU 11-6

What to Know

LSU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Wednesday. They walked away with an 89-80 victory over the Rebels.

Jordan Wright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Those seven steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 78-77 to the Razorbacks on a last-minute jump shot From Tramon Mark.

Wade Taylor IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 41 points along with six rebounds. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Andersson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 11-6 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Texas A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be LSU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Texas A&M is a slight 2.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

LSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.