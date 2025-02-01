Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Texas 14-7, LSU 12-8

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers have the home-court advantage, but the Longhorns are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Texas is headed into the match having just suffered their closest defeat since January 13, 2024 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 72-69. The Longhorns got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Tre Johnson, who earned 22 points. Kadin Shedrick was another key player, scoring nine points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, LSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 87-74 to Auburn.

Cam Carter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 9 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Texas' defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for LSU, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Texas has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for LSU, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, LSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas beat LSU 96-85 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was LSU's Jordan Wright, who went 9 for 14 en route to 33 points plus two steals. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be easier for Texas to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Texas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

LSU and Texas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.