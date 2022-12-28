Who's Playing
No. 9 Arkansas @ LSU
Current Records: Arkansas 11-1; LSU 11-1
What to Know
The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks won both of their matches against the LSU Tigers last season (77-76 and 79-67) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Razorbacks and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but last week Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas steamrolled past UNC-Asheville 85-51 at home. Four players on Arkansas scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Graham (16), guard Ricky Council IV (12), guard Anthony Black (10), and guard Joseph Pinion (10).
Meanwhile, the Tigers ultimately received the gift of a 72-68 victory from a begrudging E. Tennessee State squad last Wednesday. It was another big night for their forward KJ Williams, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.
The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-1. Arkansas and the Tigers are both 9-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Razorbacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arkansas have won nine out of their last 16 games against LSU.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Arkansas 79 vs. LSU 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Arkansas 77 vs. LSU 76
- Jan 15, 2022 - Arkansas 65 vs. LSU 58
- Mar 13, 2021 - LSU 78 vs. Arkansas 71
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arkansas 83 vs. LSU 75
- Jan 13, 2021 - LSU 92 vs. Arkansas 76
- Mar 04, 2020 - Arkansas 99 vs. LSU 90
- Jan 08, 2020 - LSU 79 vs. Arkansas 77
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas 90 vs. LSU 89
- Jan 12, 2019 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 88
- Feb 03, 2018 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 86
- Jan 10, 2018 - LSU 75 vs. Arkansas 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arkansas 78 vs. LSU 70
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas 99 vs. LSU 86
- Feb 23, 2016 - Arkansas 85 vs. LSU 65
- Jan 16, 2016 - LSU 76 vs. Arkansas 74