Who's Playing

No. 9 Arkansas @ LSU

Current Records: Arkansas 11-1; LSU 11-1

What to Know

The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks won both of their matches against the LSU Tigers last season (77-76 and 79-67) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Razorbacks and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but last week Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas steamrolled past UNC-Asheville 85-51 at home. Four players on Arkansas scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Graham (16), guard Ricky Council IV (12), guard Anthony Black (10), and guard Joseph Pinion (10).

Meanwhile, the Tigers ultimately received the gift of a 72-68 victory from a begrudging E. Tennessee State squad last Wednesday. It was another big night for their forward KJ Williams, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-1. Arkansas and the Tigers are both 9-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 16 games against LSU.