LSU vs. Arkansas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Arkansas @ LSU
Current Records: Arkansas 12-1; LSU 9-4
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Tigers greeted the new year with a 78-64 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU can attribute much of their success to G Javonte Smart, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.
Meanwhile, Arkansas beat the Texas A&M Aggies 69-59 on Saturday. Four players on Arkansas scored in the double digits: G Isaiah Joe (17), G Mason Jones (17), G Desi Sills (13), and G Jimmy Whitt Jr. (12).
LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 9-4 and the Razorbacks to 12-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU and Arkansas both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas 90 vs. LSU 89
- Jan 12, 2019 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 88
- Feb 03, 2018 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 86
- Jan 10, 2018 - LSU 75 vs. Arkansas 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arkansas 78 vs. LSU 70
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas 99 vs. LSU 86
- Feb 23, 2016 - Arkansas 85 vs. LSU 65
- Jan 16, 2016 - LSU 76 vs. Arkansas 74
