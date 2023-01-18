Who's Playing
Auburn @ LSU
Current Records: Auburn 14-3; LSU 12-5
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the #21 Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Auburn will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Auburn beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63 this past Saturday. Auburn can attribute much of their success to forward Jaylin Williams, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: LSU lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-66.
Auburn had enough points to win and then some against LSU when the two teams previously met in December of 2021, taking their game 70-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against LSU.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Auburn 70 vs. LSU 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - LSU 104 vs. Auburn 80
- Feb 08, 2020 - Auburn 91 vs. LSU 90
- Feb 09, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Auburn 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Auburn 95 vs. LSU 70
- Feb 21, 2017 - Auburn 98 vs. LSU 75
- Jan 18, 2017 - Auburn 78 vs. LSU 74
- Feb 02, 2016 - LSU 80 vs. Auburn 68