Who's Playing

Auburn @ LSU

Current Records: Auburn 14-3; LSU 12-5

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #21 Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Auburn will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Auburn beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63 this past Saturday. Auburn can attribute much of their success to forward Jaylin Williams, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: LSU lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-66.

Auburn had enough points to win and then some against LSU when the two teams previously met in December of 2021, taking their game 70-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against LSU.