The Dayton Flyers will face off against the LSU Tigers on Thursday in the 2023 Charleston Classic. The winner will advance to the semifinals round on Friday, with the championship game then taking place on Sunday. Both teams are 1-1; LSU finished last season 13-18, while Dayton finished last year 20-11. The Flyers are 2-0 all-time versus LSU, with the last meeting coming in 1995.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The Flyers are favored by 1 point in the latest LSU vs. Dayton odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 133.5 points.

It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Dayton vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Dayton spread: LSU +1

LSU vs. Dayton over/under: 133.5 points

LSU vs. Dayton money line: LSU: -104, Dayton: -116

What you need to know about Dayton

Last Friday, the Flyers came up short against the Wildcats and fell 71-66. The losing side had four players in double figures, led by DaRon Holmes II with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Koby Brea scored 15 points off the bench, but he was the only Dayton reserve to get on the scoreboard.

Dayton has won at least 22 games in each of the past two seasons, although they didn't make the NCAA Tournament in either year. Defense is the team's calling card as it ranked 10th in the country in fewest points allowed in 2022-23. Holmes finished in the top three of the Atlantic-10 in points per game, rebounds per game and blocks per game last season and is on the Naismith Preseason Watch List this season.

What you need to know about LSU

LSU came into the game on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to its heads. The Tigers fell to Nicholls State by a score of 68-66 despite being 20.5-point favorites. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer 3-pointers than your opponent.

LSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Reed, who earned 14 points along with eight rebounds. The Tigers lost their top three scorers from last season but added transfer Will Baker, who previously played for Texas and Nevada. Baker averaged 13.6 points last season en route to making the All-Mountain West Third-Team, and he's putting up 15.5 points through two games with the Tigers.

How to make LSU vs. Dayton picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Dayton vs. LSU, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?