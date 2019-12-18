LSU vs. E. Tennessee State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ LSU

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 9-2; LSU 7-2

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be playing at home against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything came up roses for LSU against the NW State Demons last week as the team secured a 109-59 win. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Javonte Smart, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and F Emmitt Williams, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State took their matchup on Sunday with ease, bagging a 97-41 victory over the Milligan Buffaloes.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 7-2 and E. Tennessee State to 9-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.70% on the season. E. Tennessee State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.