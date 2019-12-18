LSU vs. E. Tennessee State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. E. Tennessee State basketball game
Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ LSU
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 9-2; LSU 7-2
What to Know
The LSU Tigers will be playing at home against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Everything came up roses for LSU against the NW State Demons last week as the team secured a 109-59 win. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Javonte Smart, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and F Emmitt Williams, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State took their matchup on Sunday with ease, bagging a 97-41 victory over the Milligan Buffaloes.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 7-2 and E. Tennessee State to 9-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.70% on the season. E. Tennessee State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
