LSU vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida @ LSU

Current Records: Florida 12-5; LSU 13-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the LSU Tigers are heading back home. They will square off against the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Things were close when LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels clashed on Saturday, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 80-76. LSU can attribute much of their success to F Emmitt Williams, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, and G Marlon Taylor, who had 13 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Florida's way against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday as they made off with a 69-47 victory. It was another big night for F Omar Payne, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, LSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

LSU was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 76-73 to Florida. The loss knocked LSU out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Gators with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last seven games against LSU.