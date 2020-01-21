LSU vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch LSU vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida @ LSU
Current Records: Florida 12-5; LSU 13-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the LSU Tigers are heading back home. They will square off against the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Things were close when LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels clashed on Saturday, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 80-76. LSU can attribute much of their success to F Emmitt Williams, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, and G Marlon Taylor, who had 13 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, everything went Florida's way against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday as they made off with a 69-47 victory. It was another big night for F Omar Payne, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, LSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
LSU was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 76-73 to Florida. The loss knocked LSU out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Gators with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won five out of their last seven games against LSU.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Florida 76 vs. LSU 73
- Mar 06, 2019 - LSU 79 vs. Florida 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - Florida 82 vs. LSU 77
- Feb 07, 2018 - Florida 73 vs. LSU 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Florida 106 vs. LSU 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - LSU 96 vs. Florida 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Florida 68 vs. LSU 62
