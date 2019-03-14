LSU vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 SEC Tournament picks, predictions from proven expert on 21-12 run

The No. 1-seeded LSU Tigers and the No. 8-seeded Florida Gators meet in the quarterfinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. LSU is a two-point favorite, with the total 135.5 in the latest odds. The teams split their two regular-season matchups and they're an interesting stylistic matchup with Florida winning by five at LSU and the Tigers winning by one back at Florida. But before you make your LSU vs. Florida picks for Friday afternoon, be sure to check out the SEC Tournament predictions from SportsLine handicapping expert Michael Rusk first.

For Friday, Rusk knows that one key for Florida will be its perimeter shooting. The Gators have been streaky from beyond the arc all season and when they're off, it's often extremely difficult for them to score. However, in two games against LSU this season they've managed to knock down 20 3-pointers and that's helped open things up for their drivers.

Jalen Hudson is averaging 24 points per game against LSU this season and is shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in his two games against the Tigers. Another big game from him will do a lot to help Florida keep it close as underdogs on Friday.

However, the Tigers also have a great chance to cover the LSU vs. Florida spread in the SEC Tournament 2019 quarterfinals on Friday.

Despite getting stuck in tight battles with Florida in its previous two games, LSU has absolutely dominated the offensive glass against the Gators. In the loss at home, the Tigers grabbed 47.4 percent of available offensive rebounds and then they followed that up by grabbing 42.5 percent of them in the win on the road.

That's led to a total of 35 offensive rebounds against Florida in two games, and the second-chance opportunities those have created have buoyed the LSU offense despite struggles in the half court. If LSU can continue to dominate the offensive boards, it will take some of the pressure off their half-court offense to produce against a feisty Florida defense.

