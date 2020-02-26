LSU vs. Florida odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators are 17-10 overall and 10-3 at home, while LSU is 19-8 overall and 5-4 on the road. Florida has won three of its last four games. LSU, meanwhile, has lost four of its last six. The Gators are favored by five-points in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds, while the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any LSU vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. LSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for LSU vs. Florida:

Florida vs. LSU spread: Florida -5

Florida vs. LSU over-under: 148 points

Florida vs. LSU money line: Florida -220, LSU +179

What you need to know about Florida

Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as the Gators fell 65-59 to the Kentucky Wildcats. A silver lining for Florida was the play of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 19 points along with nine boards.

Despite their most recent setback, the Gators will enter tonight's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because Florida has been sensational at home, winning nine of its last 11 games on its home floor. In addition, the Gators are 5-2 in their last seven home games against LSU.

What you need to know about LSU

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, LSU beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 86-80 this past Saturday. LSU can attribute much of its success to forward Darius Days, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and five steals.

LSU enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 80.8 points per game, the eighth-best mark in college basketball. The Tigers are led by Skylar Mays, who's averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In his first meeting against the Gators this season, Mays filled the stat sheet with 18 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds.

How to make LSU vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Florida vs. LSU spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.