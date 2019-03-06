LSU vs. Florida odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

The LSU Tigers seek a measure of payback Wednesday when they visit the surging Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers (24-5, 14-2) are tied with Tennessee for the top spot in the SEC standings, but hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a win in their head-to-head meeting. LSU has won seven of its past eight, with its lone loss in that span coming at home to Florida in overtime two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Gators (17-12, 9-7) saw a five-game win streak come to halt Saturday with a 61-55 home loss to Georgia as an 11.5-point favorite. This game is a pick'em, which means neither team is favored, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5 in the latest LSU vs. Florida odds. Before you make any LSU vs. Florida picks and college basketball predictions for Wednesday, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in Florida vs. LSU from every angle, crunched the numbers and generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. The selection is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Tigers are eager to build on their breakout season by capturing the SEC regular-season title. They can do so by defeating Florida, then wrapping up conference play with a home win Saturday against Vanderbilt.

LSU authored one of the most impressive victories in SEC action when it won 73-71 at Kentucky as a nine-point underdog on Feb. 12. The Tigers stepped up again with an 82-80 overtime victory against Tennessee on Feb. 23 despite the absence of point guard Tremont Waters, who missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

The Tigers are undefeated on the road in SEC play, but that doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Florida vs. LSU spread.

The model also knows Florida's victory over LSU was part of a five-game win streak that vaulted the Gators from a postseason afterthought to contender for an NCAA at-large bid. Their résumé lacks quality nonconference victories, but road wins over LSU and Alabama are part of their solid SEC campaign.

Should the Gators finish the season sweep of LSU and win at Kentucky on Saturday, they would be strongly favored to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. But their upset loss to Georgia provides an untimely black eye that must be offset with solid performances in the final two games.

In the first meeting with LSU, the Gators had success with backdoor plays in their half-court offense and with set inbound plays. KeVaughn Allen scored 12 of his 21 points in overtime and hit a handful of key three-pointers down the stretch.

