LSU vs. Florida odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

The Florida Gators try to bolster their March Madness hopes when they host the LSU Tigers in a key SEC clash on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. LSU can finish the SEC regular season with an undefeated road record with a victory. The Tigers also will have the inside track for the SEC regular season title since they're tied in the SEC standings with Tennessee but hold the tiebreaker over the Volunteers. The Gators won the first matchup 87-82 in overtime at LSU, the biggest win in their late-season surge. But they are coming off a damaging home loss to Georgia as a double-digit favorite and desperately need another quality win. The game is a pick'em after the Gators opened as one-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 140 in the latest LSU vs. Florida odds.

The model knows the Tigers were expected to be improved compared to last season's 18-win club, but it's fair to say they are at least a year ahead of schedule. Point guard Tremont Waters came on strong toward the end of last season and now is emerging as a Player of the Year candidate in the SEC. The sophomore is averaging 15.3, 5.8 assists and 3.0 steals.

LSU also has been bolstered by perhaps the most involved freshmen class this side of Duke. Forward Naz Reid has been a force on both ends, putting up 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Fellow freshman Javonte Smart has provided versatility with 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He had 19 points and four assists in Saturday's win over Alabama.

The Tigers are undefeated on the road in SEC play, but that doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Florida vs. LSU spread.

The model also knows Florida's victory over LSU was part of a five-game win streak that vaulted the Gators from a postseason afterthought to contender for an NCAA at-large bid. Their résumé lacks quality nonconference victories, but road wins over LSU and Alabama are part of their solid SEC campaign.

Should the Gators finish the season sweep of LSU and win at Kentucky on Saturday, they would be strongly favored to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. But their upset loss to Georgia provides an untimely black eye that must be offset with solid performances in the final two games.

In the first meeting with LSU, the Gators had success with backdoor plays in their half-court offense and with set inbound plays. KeVaughn Allen scored 12 of his 21 points in overtime and hit a handful of key three-pointers down the stretch.

