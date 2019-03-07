LSU vs. Florida score: Tigers keep SEC title hopes alive in OT win, Gators' NCAA tournament hopes take a hit
The Tigers are one win away from securing at least a co-SEC championship
Florida and No. 10 LSU simply cannot settle their rivalry in regulation. For a second time this season, the SEC foes needed overtime to decide the winner, and Wednesday it was the Tigers -- who two weeks ago lost on their home floor to the Gators -- reigning victorious on Florida's turf in a 79-78 final.
A thriller, it was not. In fact, the finish itself was rather anticlimactic. Florida hit two free throws in OT with 2:22 left to get within one. From there, LSU went 0-for-3, and Florida went 0-for-2, and neither team scored. Most egregious in the final minutes was execution (or lack thereof) by both teams, but in particular the Gators; they failed to get a would-be game-winner off in time, painting a masterpiece of what a perfectly good late-game meltdown looks like.
Florida certainly would like to have that one back, I'm sure. The Gators entered the night as a projected 10-seed in Jerry Palm's most up-to-date Bracketology, but remain close to the wrong side of the bubble. A win over a top-10 LSU team might've given them a trip to March Madness, but a loss makes things dicey. They're now 9-8 in the SEC heading into their finale at No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday
LSU, meanwhile improves to 15-2 in the SEC, tied atop the standings with Tennessee. They're one home game away -- against Vandy, a team that has lost 17 straight -- from finishing at the very least as SEC co-champions. LSU-Vanderbilt tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, at which point, Tennessee-Auburn will have wrapped up, and the Tigers will know if they will be vying for a outright or co-championship in the SEC.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seton Hall upsets No. 16 Marquette
Pirates pad NCAA tournament resume with huge Big East win
-
Every title contender's biggest flaw
These teams may be favorites in March, but they all have shortcomings that could prevent g...
-
LSU vs. Florida odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Florida vs. LSU game 10,000 times
-
Seton Hall vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's powerful computer model simulated Wednesday's Seton Hall vs. Marquette game 10,000...
-
Trust builder: Pirates need quality win
The Pirates, Gators and Hoyas will get their chances to impress the selection committee
-
CBB podcast: Kansas' Big 12 streak ends
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Duke and Zion Williamson