LSU vs. Florida score: Tigers keep SEC title hopes alive in OT win, Gators' NCAA tournament hopes take a hit

Florida and No. 10 LSU simply cannot settle their rivalry in regulation. For a second time this season, the SEC foes needed overtime to decide the winner, and Wednesday it was the Tigers -- who two weeks ago lost on their home floor to the Gators -- reigning victorious on Florida's turf in a 79-78 final.

A thriller, it was not. In fact, the finish itself was rather anticlimactic. Florida hit two free throws in OT with 2:22 left to get within one. From there, LSU went 0-for-3, and Florida went 0-for-2, and neither team scored. Most egregious in the final minutes was execution (or lack thereof) by both teams, but in particular the Gators; they failed to get a would-be game-winner off in time, painting a masterpiece of what a perfectly good late-game meltdown looks like.

The end of Florida-LSU was miserable lol pic.twitter.com/x9oBsSV6rr — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) March 7, 2019

Florida certainly would like to have that one back, I'm sure. The Gators entered the night as a projected 10-seed in Jerry Palm's most up-to-date Bracketology, but remain close to the wrong side of the bubble. A win over a top-10 LSU team might've given them a trip to March Madness, but a loss makes things dicey. They're now 9-8 in the SEC heading into their finale at No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday

LSU, meanwhile improves to 15-2 in the SEC, tied atop the standings with Tennessee. They're one home game away -- against Vandy, a team that has lost 17 straight -- from finishing at the very least as SEC co-champions. LSU-Vanderbilt tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, at which point, Tennessee-Auburn will have wrapped up, and the Tigers will know if they will be vying for a outright or co-championship in the SEC.