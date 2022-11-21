Who's Playing

Illinois State @ LSU

Current Records: Illinois State 2-2; LSU 3-0

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will square off against the LSU Tigers at 11 a.m. ET on Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Redbirds will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 70-67 to the NW State Demons.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why LSU was a heavy favorite Thursday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday by a conclusive 91-62 score. Forward Derek Fountain (15 points) and guard Cam Hayes (13 points) were the top scorers for LSU. Fountain had some trouble finding his footing against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Illinois State's defeat took them down to 2-2 while LSU's victory pulled them up to 3-0. In their win, LSU relied heavily on Derek Fountain, who had 15 points along with eight boards and seven steals. the Redbirds will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 a.m. ET

Monday at 11 a.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.