The LSU Tigers look to stay unbeaten when they take on the Illinois State Redbirds in the first round of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Monday morning. The Redbirds (2-2), who finished eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference at 5-13 and were 13-20 overall in 2021-22, are coming off a 70-67 home loss to Northwestern State on Thursday. The Tigers (3-0), who tied for fifth in the SEC at 9-9 and were 22-12 overall a year ago, cruised to a 91-62 win over New Orleans on Thursday. LSU returned just three scholarship players from last season.

Tip-off from John Gray Gymnasium is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Tigers are 15-point favorites in the latest Illinois State vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any LSU vs. Illinois State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Illinois State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Illinois State vs. LSU:

Illinois State vs. LSU spread: LSU -15

Illinois State vs. LSU over/under: 133.5 points

Illinois State vs. LSU money line: Illinois State +800, LSU -1400

ISU: The Redbirds are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games against a team with a winning % above .600

LSU: The under is 5-0 in the Tigers' last five games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Illinois State vs. LSU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers are led by sophomore guard Adam Miller, who is coming off an ACL injury. The Illinois transfer is averaging 17 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per game. At Illinois, Miller started all 31 games he played in, and connected on 51 3-pointers. He had a team-high 18 points against Kansas City on Nov. 9, hitting on four 3-pointers.

Also powering LSU is senior guard Justice Hill. In 29.3 minutes, he is averaging 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, five assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Murray State transfer started all 34 games last year at point guard, making 63 3-pointers. He has five 3-pointers this season. In the season opener against Kansas City, he scored 13 points, adding seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Why Illinois State can cover

Senior forward Kendall Lewis is the Redbirds' leading scorer. In 35.3 minutes, he is averaging 16 points, 12 rebounds, 1.5 steals, one assist and one block per game. He is connecting on 54.3% of his field goals and 77.4% of his free throws. He has two games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 24 points in a win at Northwestern State. He has had a double-double in three games, including a pair of games with 14 rebounds and one with 13.

Also averaging in double figures is junior guard Darius Burford. The transfer from Elon averages 10.8 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals and 88.9% of his free throws. In a home loss to Northwestern State, he scored 20 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He had 16 points in the win at Northwestern State with four assists.

How to make Illinois State vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the picks here.

So who wins LSU vs. Illinois State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.