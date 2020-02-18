LSU vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ LSU
Current Records: Kentucky 20-5; LSU 18-7
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the #10 Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Wildcats are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
UK didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-62 victory. UK's forward Nick Richards did his thing and had 16 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, LSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 88-82 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Skylar Mays put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to nine boards.
UK's win brought them up to 20-5 while LSU's loss pulled them down to 18-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 12th in college basketball. But LSU comes into the contest boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.65
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
Series History
Kentucky have won three out of their last five games against LSU.
- Feb 12, 2019 - LSU 73 vs. Kentucky 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. LSU 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - Kentucky 92 vs. LSU 85
- Mar 05, 2016 - Kentucky 94 vs. LSU 77
- Jan 05, 2016 - LSU 85 vs. Kentucky 67
-
