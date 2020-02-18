LSU vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ LSU

Current Records: Kentucky 20-5; LSU 18-7

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #10 Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Wildcats are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

UK didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-62 victory. UK's forward Nick Richards did his thing and had 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, LSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 88-82 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Skylar Mays put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to nine boards.

UK's win brought them up to 20-5 while LSU's loss pulled them down to 18-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 12th in college basketball. But LSU comes into the contest boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.65

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won three out of their last five games against LSU.