LSU vs. Louisiana: NIT 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date, odds, picks
Here's how to watch the NIT matchup between the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns
State bragging rights are on the line when Louisiana and LSU meet up in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday. The Ragin' Cajuns were the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, but were upset by Texas-Arlington. LSU is favored by 3.5 points, down from the opening line of 5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 159.5.
Viewing information
Location: Baton Rouge, La.
Date: Wednesday, March 14
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN3
Stream: ESPN3.com
Odds, picks against the spread
Oddsmakers opened this game at LSU -5, reflecting the stronger SEC competition the Tigers face. LSU's home-court advantage could be weakened by Cajuns fans making the 55-mile trip from Lafayette.
This should be an exciting contest of two teams with similar offensive schemes. The Ragin' Cajuns won't be intimidated by the Tigers, having played marquee competition already this season, including Ole Miss, Wyoming, Richmond and Clemson.
About No. 3 LSU
LSU finished in 10th place in the SEC with an 8-10 conference record and were 17-14 overall. It was a remarkable improvement from last season when the team went 10-21 and mustered only two wins in conference play. The Tigers lost in the second round of the SEC tournament to Mississippi State, 80-77. Led by freshman guard Tremont Waters, who leads the team in both scoring (16.0 points per game) and assists (5.9), the Tigers play an uptempo game capable of lighting up the scoreboard often. During the season, they averaged 78 points and will try to impose their will on a smaller opponent.
About No. 6 Louisiana
The Ragin' Cajuns set a school record with 27 wins before their abrupt exit from the Sun Belt tournament. Their most impressive victory came In November when they knocked off Iowa by nine in a preseason tournament. Louisiana can score at breakneck speed, netting 83 points per contest. Its top player is Frank Bartley IV, who is averaging 17.7 points. The senior guard is the heart of the Ragin' Cajuns, and you can bet his teammates will fight hard to get him at least one more game.
So what side of Louisiana-LSU do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time, all from a proven computer model that simulated the game 10,000 times and comes into this week on an 11-1 run on its top-rated picks.
-
Bracket Voodoo: Must-know bracket tips
Here are some important pointers from Bracket Voodoo to know before you fill out your brac...
-
Brackets: 46% say Virginia or Villanova
Virginia and Villanova are popular picks to win the 2018 NCAA Tournament
-
Where can I find truTV channel?
It's the question we ask every year watching the NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV?
-
Players who can rise in the draft
Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young can make themselves a lot of money during the Big Dance
-
Memphis expected to cut ties with Smith
Hardaway, a former Tigers star, is a high school coach in Memphis
-
How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Florida
St. Bonaventure already has a tournament win under its belt