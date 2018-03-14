LSU vs. Louisiana: NIT 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date, odds, picks

State bragging rights are on the line when Louisiana and LSU meet up in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday. The Ragin' Cajuns were the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, but were upset by Texas-Arlington. LSU is favored by 3.5 points, down from the opening line of 5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 159.5.



Viewing information



Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Date: Wednesday, March 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN3

Stream: ESPN3.com

Odds, picks against the spread

Oddsmakers opened this game at LSU -5, reflecting the stronger SEC competition the Tigers face. LSU's home-court advantage could be weakened by Cajuns fans making the 55-mile trip from Lafayette.

This should be an exciting contest of two teams with similar offensive schemes. The Ragin' Cajuns won't be intimidated by the Tigers, having played marquee competition already this season, including Ole Miss, Wyoming, Richmond and Clemson.

About No. 3 LSU



LSU finished in 10th place in the SEC with an 8-10 conference record and were 17-14 overall. It was a remarkable improvement from last season when the team went 10-21 and mustered only two wins in conference play. The Tigers lost in the second round of the SEC tournament to Mississippi State, 80-77. Led by freshman guard Tremont Waters, who leads the team in both scoring (16.0 points per game) and assists (5.9), the Tigers play an uptempo game capable of lighting up the scoreboard often. During the season, they averaged 78 points and will try to impose their will on a smaller opponent.



About No. 6 Louisiana



The Ragin' Cajuns set a school record with 27 wins before their abrupt exit from the Sun Belt tournament. Their most impressive victory came In November when they knocked off Iowa by nine in a preseason tournament. Louisiana can score at breakneck speed, netting 83 points per contest. Its top player is Frank Bartley IV, who is averaging 17.7 points. The senior guard is the heart of the Ragin' Cajuns, and you can bet his teammates will fight hard to get him at least one more game.

