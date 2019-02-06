LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

Wednesday's college basketball schedule features No. 21 LSU traveling to Humphrey Coliseum to face Mississippi State at 9 p.m. ET. The Tigers (17-4, 7-1) are coming off their first loss in conference play, while Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) is fresh off an impressive road victory over its in-state rival on Saturday. The latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds have the Bulldogs favored by three, while the Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155. Before you make any LSU vs. Mississippi State picks or college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has studied the LSU vs. Mississippi State spread from every angle and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model is backing the Under, and it also has generated an extremely strong point-spread pick that hits well over 60 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows LSU boasts a high-flying offense. The Tigers enter Wednesday's SEC showdown averaging 83 points per game, which ranks 20th in the nation. They're led by sophomore guard Tremont Waters, who's has a team-high in points (15.1), assists (6.0) and steals (3.0) per game thus far this season.

On defense, the Tigers are a lengthy team that can wreak havoc on opponents. In fact, LSU ranks fifth in the nation with 9.8 steals per game.

But just because the Tigers are playing well on both sides of the court doesn't they'll mean stay within the LSU vs. Mississippi State spread.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 at home this season and loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who's averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. And Weatherspoon is coming off his best performance of the season on Saturday, recording 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals against Ole Miss. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable in SEC play, averaging over 20 points per game in his past five contests.

So who wins LSU vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the LSU vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops.