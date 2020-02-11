LSU vs. Missouri: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Missouri @ LSU

Current Records: Missouri 11-12; LSU 17-6

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Mizzou and the #25 LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mizzou have not won a single game against LSU in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since March of 2016.

Mizzou came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday, sneaking past 83-79. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: guard Xavier Pinson (24), guard Javon Pickett (14), forward Reed Nikko (11), and guard Dru Smith (11).

Speaking of close games: LSU was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 91-90 to the Auburn Tigers. LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Skylar Mays, who had 30 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Mizzou's victory brought them up to 11-12 while LSU's loss pulled them down to 17-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 64.1 on average. But LSU comes into the contest boasting the seventh most points per game in college basketball at 80.7. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 11-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

LSU have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last six years.