Who's Playing

Missouri @ LSU

Current Records: Missouri 21-8; LSU 13-16

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mizzou will be strutting in after a victory while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday was not particularly close, with LSU falling 82-69. On a positive note, forward KJ Williams had 29 points along with five rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of LSU's points.

Meanwhile, Mizzou took their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 85-63 score. Mizzou can attribute much of their success to guard Nick Honor, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 17 points, and guard D'Moi Hodge, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

LSU is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

LSU is now 13-16 while Mizzou sits at 21-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 80 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU have won eight out of their last nine games against Missouri.