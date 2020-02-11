LSU vs. Missouri odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the No. 25 LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 17-6 overall and 12-1 at home, while Mizzou is 11-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. LSU has lost two straight games after having a 10-game winning streak snapped. Missouri has lost six of its past eight games. LSU is favored by 11 points in the latest LSU vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

LSU vs. Missouri spread: LSU -11

LSU vs. Missouri over-under: 144.5 points

LSU vs. Missouri money line: LSU -656, Missouri 486

What you need to know about LSU

LSU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 91-90 to the Auburn Tigers in overtime. Skylar Mays had 30 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards. Auburn's decisive basket came with 0.1 second left in OT. Auburn came back from a 14-point second half deficit and connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to win the game.

What you need to know about Missouri

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Mizzou sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for an 83-79 overtime win. Four players on Mizzou scored in double digits: Xavier Pinson (career-best 24 points), Javon Pickett (14), Reed Nikko (11), and Dru Smith (11).

How to make LSU vs. Missouri picks

