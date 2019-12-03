LSU vs. New Orleans: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

LSU (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: LSU 5-2; New Orleans 3-4

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, LSU took down the Missouri State Bears 73-58 last week. F Darius Days and F Emmitt Williams were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 14 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Xavier (LA) Gold Rush, taking their game 79-62.

LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped LSU to 5-2 and New Orleans to 3-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers enter the contest with 50.60% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. The Privateers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 30th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 80.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Privateers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.