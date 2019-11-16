LSU vs. Nicholls State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

LSU (home) vs. Nicholls State (away)

Current Records: LSU 1-1; Nicholls State 2-1

Last Season Records: LSU 26-6; Nicholls State 14-17

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will face off against the LSU Tigers on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Nicholls State strolled past the Paul Quinn with points to spare, taking the contest 81-66.

Meanwhile, LSU needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 84-82. F Trendon Watford wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; he played for 33 minutes with and six turnovers.

Nicholls State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Nicholls State's win lifted them to 2-1 while LSU's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Colonels can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20-point favorite against the Colonels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.