Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ LSU

Current Records: North Carolina Central 5-5; LSU 8-1

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the LSU Tigers. LSU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.

North Carolina Central received a tough blow last week as they fell 90-78 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Despite the defeat, North Carolina Central had strong showings from center Brendan Medley-Bacon, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Justin Wright, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, LSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-70. Forward KJ Williams took over for LSU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to ten boards.

The Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

North Carolina Central's loss took them down to 5-5 while LSU's win pulled them up to 8-1. Williams will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if North Carolina Central's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.