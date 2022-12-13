Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ LSU

Current Records: North Carolina Central 5-5; LSU 8-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will take on the North Carolina Central Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-70. Forward KJ Williams took over for LSU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central received a tough blow last Tuesday as they fell 90-78 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. North Carolina Central's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Brendan Medley-Bacon, who had 16 points along with seven boards, and guard Justin Wright, who had 18 points.

LSU's win lifted them to 8-1 while North Carolina Central's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Williams will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if North Carolina Central's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.