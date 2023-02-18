Who's Playing

South Carolina @ LSU

Current Records: South Carolina 9-17; LSU 12-14

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for LSU as they fell 65-63 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday. One thing holding the Tigers back was the mediocre play of guard Adam Miller, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between USC and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Gamecocks falling 75-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for USC.

LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The losses put LSU at 12-14 and USC at 9-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gamecocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against LSU.