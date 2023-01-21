Who's Playing

Tennessee @ LSU

Current Records: Tennessee 15-3; LSU 12-6

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the #9 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with LSU winning the first 79-67 at home and the Volunteers taking the second 64-50.

The contest between LSU and the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with LSU falling 67-49 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Adam Miller had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road on Tuesday as they won 70-59. Among those leading the charge for Tennessee was guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 24 points along with six rebounds.

LSU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 15-3 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if the Volunteers can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.98

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 11-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last nine games against Tennessee.