LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in an SEC matchup at noon ET Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 19-9 overall and 13-2 at home, while A&M is 14-13 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Tigers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. LSU has won three of its past four games. The Aggies have won three of their past four.

LSU vs. Texas A&M spread: LSU -11.5

LSU vs. Texas A&M over-under: 141.5 points

LSU vs. Texas A&M money line: LSU -718, Texas A&M 498

What you need to know about LSU

The Tigers lost to the Florida Gators on Wednesday, 81-66 on the road, Emmitt Williams had 25 points. Trendon Watford added 13. It was LSU's fourth loss in their past five road games. The Tigers' leading scorer, Skylar Mays, finished with three points as he endured his worst outing of the season.

LSU beat Texas A&M in the last meeting, 89-85, in overtime on Jan 14. The Tigers have won five consecutive matchups in the series.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

A&M came up short against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, 69-60. Despite the defeat, the Aggies had strong showings from Savion Flagg, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 17 points and five dimes, and Wendell Mitchell, who had 18 points.

The Aggies cut the lead to seven with four minutes left, but Kentucky scored five of the game's next six points to put the game out of reach with 1:30 remaining. Texas A&M has lost nine consecutive games to ranked opponents. The 60 points was the Aggies' lowest output of the season.

