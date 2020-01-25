LSU vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from proven computer model

The LSU Tigers will take on the Texas Longhorns at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Special Events Center as part of the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Texas is 12-6 overall and 8-2 at home, while LSU is 14-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Tigers are favored by one point in the latest Texas vs. LSU odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any LSU vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

LSU vs. Texas spread: Longhorns +1

LSU vs. Texas over-under: 142 points

LSU vs. Texas money line: Texas -106, LSU -114

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns are coming off a 97-59 blowout loss against West Virginia on Monday. It was their second consecutive loss and their fourth setback in the last six games. Shaka Smart's squad has been solid on the defensive end, giving up 63.2 points per game, which ranks inside the top 50 nationally.

Finding consistent scoring has been the struggle. The Longhorns rank 343rd nationally in points per game (66.1 ppg) and when their defense falters like it did against West Virginia this week, they haven't had an answer. That's led to some big losses, so it's not surprising to see that Texas is just 6-12 against the spread and 3-6 ATS at home.

What you need to know about LSU

But that doesn't mean the Tigers are a lock to cover the Texas vs. LSU spread on Saturday. The Tigers escaped with a win against Florida by the margin of a single basket, 84-82, on Tuesday. LSU got double-digit scoring from six players: forward Emmitt Williams (19), guard Skylar Mays (18), forward Trendon Watford (14), guard Javonte Smart (13), forward Darius Days (10) and guard Marlon Taylor (10).

That was LSU's seventh consecutive win, but the Tigers have been cutting it close. Their last five wins have come by four or fewer points. They're 0-4-1 against the spread during that span.

