LSU vs. Utah State odds: 2019 Jamaica Classic picks, predictions for Nov. 22 from proven model

It's a non-conference battle between NCAA Tournament hopefuls when the LSU Tigers face the 15th-ranked Utah State Aggies in the Jamaica Classic on Friday. The Aggies are 5-0 and are scoring 86 points per game, led by All-Mountain West guard Sam Merrill. They knocked off UTSA 82-50 in their last game on Monday. The Tigers (3-1) have won their last two by double-digits after a loss to now-No. 21 VCU. Skylar Mays leads a number of talented underclassmen for LSU. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET in Montego Bay. The Aggies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Utah State odds, while the over-under is 149.5.

LSU vs. Utah State spread: Aggies -1.5

LSU vs. Utah State over-under: 149.5

LSU vs. Utah State money line: Aggies -125, Tigers +102

Utah State: Aggies are outscoring opponents by 32.0 points (fifth in nation)

LSU: Tigers are tied for 348th in the country with 20.5 turnovers per game.

The model knows the Aggies are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games following a straight-up win, and they went 28-7 and won the Mountain West Tournament last season. Merrill is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 assists, while four other players average double-figures.

The Aggies are 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 Friday games, and they play tenacious defense, even without MWC Defensive Player of the Year Neemias Queta (knee). Utah State is fifth in the nation, grabbing 46.8 rebounds per game, and is allowing just 53.4 points.

The Aggies might have the size and an elite player, but that doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Utah State spread.

Mays is the undisputed leader of the Tigers, who are 23-18 against the spread as a favorite since 2017. The guard averages a team-high 17.0 points and gets 6.8 rebounds. He has a solid group around him with sophomores Emmitt Williams, Darius Days and Javonte Smart and freshman Trendon Watford. Coach Will Wade also is trying to work freshman shooter James Bishop and sophomore forward Courtese Cooper into the rotation.

Days, Williams and Watford each average 12.5 points, while Days is the rebounding leader at 8.0. Smart scores 11.0 a game and leads the team with 3.8 assists. Charles Manning is a force off the bench, chipping in 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. The sophomore scored a season-high 16 points against UMBC in 22 minutes.

