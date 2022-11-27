Who's Playing

Wofford @ LSU

Current Records: Wofford 4-2; LSU 5-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Wofford Terriers will be on the road. They will take on the LSU Tigers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers will be seeking to avenge the 91-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 12 of 2016.

Wofford can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the North Greenville Crusaders 70-59 on Wednesday.

As for LSU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Kansas State Wildcats by a score of 61-59. Guard Adam Miller wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; Miller played for 29 minutes with.

Wofford's win lifted them to 4-2 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 5-1. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.