Who's Playing
Wofford @ LSU
Current Records: Wofford 4-2; LSU 5-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Wofford Terriers will be on the road. They will take on the LSU Tigers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers will be seeking to avenge the 91-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 12 of 2016.
Wofford can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the North Greenville Crusaders 70-59 on Wednesday.
As for LSU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Kansas State Wildcats by a score of 61-59. Guard Adam Miller wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; Miller played for 29 minutes with.
Wofford's win lifted them to 4-2 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 5-1. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 12, 2016 - LSU 91 vs. Wofford 69