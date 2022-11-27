Who's Playing

Wofford @ LSU

Current Records: Wofford 4-2; LSU 5-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Wofford Terriers will be on the road. They will take on the LSU Tigers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers will be seeking to avenge the 91-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 12 of 2016.

Wofford has more to be thankful for after their contest against the North Greenville Crusaders this past Wednesday. Wofford enjoyed a cozy 70-59 victory over North Greenville.

As for LSU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for LSU as they fell 61-59 to the Kansas State Wildcats this past Wednesday. Guard Adam Miller had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

The Terriers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Wofford's win lifted them to 4-2 while LSU's defeat dropped them down to 5-1. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.