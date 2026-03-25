LSU is working to bring back NC State's Will Wade as its next basketball coach with the future of Matt McMahon up in the air, according to reports from 247Sports and CBS Sports, and the feeling among NC State faithful is that Wade may already be gone after just one season.

"The push from LSU to land Wade has reached a different level, and all signs point to him taking the position in Baton Rouge," wrote R. Cory Smith on Pack Power, which is an NC State site in the 247Sports network.

While the Tigers' coaching job is not yet open, sources told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator. That's significant considering Schroyer and LSU President Wade Rousse previously hired Wade to lead at McNeese.

"(They) are on the verge of bringing him (Wade) back to Baton Rouge," Rothstein said on social media. LSU has not announced anything on the future of McMahon, who has been at LSU since 2022.

Wade, who just led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, was previously fired at LSU in 2022 after the Tigers received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA stemming from alleged rules violations committed during his five-year tenure.

Wade landed at McNeese a year later and served a 10-game suspension with a two-year show-cause penalty for the recruiting and bribery violations from LSU. He went 50-9 over two years at McNeese with two trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a first-round victory over Clemson in 2025 that helped him land the NC State vacancy.

Prior to NC State's NCAA Tournament loss to Texas in the First Four, Wade dismissed LSU rumors.

"No, is the job open there? Huh? No? So why would I ...," Wade said. "Listen, to be very clear I'm excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job and this wasn't going to take one year. I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes we need to make and some of the things we need to do to put this program where it deserves long term.

"I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip or any of that sort of stuff. Look, we're going to win and we're going to win big at NC State. That's what we're going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need to get the job done. We're going to rally, work hard and have a team next year that's ready to roll."

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Wade and the Wolfpack finished 20-14 this season, fading down the stretch with six losses in their final eight games.

"We've got a lot of things we've got to reset for next year," Wade said after his team's NCAA Tournament loss to the Longhorns. "We didn't have the year we wanted to have. We've got a lot of things that we need to make sure that we're in better shape for moving forward."

By the time the ACC Tournament ended, NC State found itself on the bubble prior to its 68-66 loss to Texas last week. During his post-game, Wade didn't sound like a coach who was eyeing a one-and-done in Raleigh.

"We're going to go back and when the wheels hit the ground, we're going to start preparing for next year," Wade said. "My eyes are wide-open. I understand what we need to do, but this is unacceptable, losing in Dayton. In some ways, we were fortunate to make the Tournament with this group, but we've got to do a much better job getting guys and making sure we get guys that fit us in the future."

Buyout situations at NC State, LSU

Per Wade's six-year contract at NC State, he would owe the Wolfpack $5 million if he leaves on or before April 1. That buyout number is reduced to $3 million after that date next week.

There are three years left on McMahon's current contract at LSU, which would equal an $8 million buyout. McMahon replaced Wade at LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season, but has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four years.

The Tigers finished 15-17 this season and have won only six of their last 36 games against SEC competition.

McMahon was asked about his future with the Tigers following LSU's season-ending loss in the SEC Tournament earlier this month.

"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint," McMahon said. "I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility. I absolutely love LSU. I love our core group that returns next year.

"I think we have a great administration and leadership team here at LSU. So clearly I'll respect whatever decisions that they make moving forward. But I love the opportunity."