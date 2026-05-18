The sense of desperation surrounding Will Wade's attempt to build a competitive 2026-27 roster at LSU is coming into clearer focus following a report from an Israeli publication that the Tigers are ready to offer 25-year-old guard Yam Madar a salary estimated at $5 million.

A former second-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 2020, Madar is a high-end role player for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the EuroLeague and Israeli league. Given his advanced age, Madar would face an uncertain path to collegiate eligibility.

Even if he gains eligibility and winds up at LSU, an investment of that magnitude in a player of Madar's caliber is a telling indication of where things stand for the Tigers. In 16 Israeli League games, Madar is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 33.9% from 3-point range. Statistically, he fits the mold of a solid collegiate role player more than a $5 million man.

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Then, there's the question of his eligibility. Madar has played professionally at the highest level of Israeli basketball or in top European leagues since the 2018-19 season. Though he served in the Israeli military, it's unclear whether that service would exempt him under a potential new NCAA eligibility rule.

The NCAA Division 1 Cabinet is expected to discuss a "five for five" eligibility proposal later this week that would allow players five years of eligibility beginning either with their high school graduation or 19th birthday.

Even with a potential exception for his service in the Israeli military, Madar's case for collegiate eligibility would likely be tenuous. He will turn 26 early during the 2026-27 college basketball season.

International military precedent

The proliferation of international players coming to college basketball for NIL paydays has led to eligibility issues being handled on a case-by-case basis. Often, older players from around the world who have been seasoned in professional organizations are classified as sophomores, juniors or even seniors, depending on when they completed secondary education and whether they served in the military. If enacted, the "five for five" rule would simplify those cases by applying a uniform, age-based standard, with situations such as military service treated as rare exceptions.

Tennessee guard Ethan Burg was classified as a 23-year-old sophomore for the 2025-26 season, having served two years in the Israeli military. If the same math applied to Madar, he could potentially be classified as a senior for LSU since he is 25.

LSU's roster situation

Examining what LSU has in the fold for the 2026-27 season, it's no wonder Wade is looking everywhere he can find talent. The Tigers have three transfers committed to the nation's 40th-ranked transfer class and two international players in the fold.

At a time when most high-major programs are putting the finishing touches on their rosters, the Tigers still have significant work to do. Madar's recruitment and LSU's pursuit of 22-year-old Italian League wing Saliou Niang are signals that Wade is going hard after high-dollar international talent.

At this point, he doesn't have much of a choice. Among the top 85 transfers in the 247Sports rankings, only three players are uncommitted, and each of them is exploring the NBA Draft. Those three -- Milan Momcilovic, Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou -- will be hotly pursued by a multitude of high-end college programs if they withdraw from the draft.

To fill out LSU's roster at the level required to be competitive in the SEC, the international market is Wade's best bet. But the reported price tag on Madar -- combined with his uncertain eligibility status and middling professional production -- suggests the Tigers will be overpaying as they seek a return to relevance as Wade returns after four seasons away from the program.