Miami (Ohio) men's basketball coach Travis Steele was fined $2,500 and must reimburse Western Michigan for damage to a speaker following a recent win over the Broncos, the MAC announced Monday. Steele violated the MAC's sportsmanship policy during a halftime tirade after berating officials before shoving audio equipment to the floor while heading into the tunnel at intermission.

Steele exploded after a call in the final seconds of the first half before his RedHawks rallied to stay unbeaten at 29-0 this season with a 69-67 victory in the second half. Miami (Ohio) extended the best start in program history and added to its school record for wins in a season in hopes of getting to the NCAA Tournament.

Entering Tuesday night's game against Toledo, Miami (Ohio) is just the fourth Division I team since 2000 to enter March undefeated, joining Wichita State (2013-14), Kentucky (2014-15) and Gonzaga (2020-21).

The RedHawks have a chance to enter the conference tournament undefeated if they're able to beat the Rockets this week and Ohio on the road Friday night.

"I got to be better at halftime from being honest, like I can't lose my mind," Steele said about his tirade against Western Michigan. "I got a technical foul walking off the court; I got to be better. But our group is unflappable. It's calm, cool, collected. It's very, very even, the entire time, even during tight moments.

"You hear our guys' voices in the huddles. Player-led teams are way better than coach-led teams, so just our guys' ability to execute, our guys have a lot of confidence in those moments."

Miami (Ohio) turned back a nine-point deficit with less than seven minutes to play to stay unbeaten and is now ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Per CBS Sports' latest bracketology, the RedHawks are projected to receive a 12-seed in the Midwest Region during March Madness. The RedHawks would receive an automatic berth if they're able to win the MAC Tournament. If not, Miami (Ohio) will be hoping for at-large love from the selection committee, but that's no guarantee.