MAC tournament bracket: Watch semis online, live stream, TV channel, picks, odds
Kent State vs. Buffalo and EMU vs. Toledo make up the MAC semifinals on Friday
Buffalo's most recent showdown against Kent State resulted in a double digit win for the Bulls. Although the two split the regular season series, I like Buffalo, which has won four-straight, to roll here. But I think Kent State will keep it within the margin, so if you're putting some money down, take Kent State to cover the big 10.5 point spread.
How to watch Kent State vs. Buffalo
- Date: Friday, March 9
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers like fuboTV (try for free) and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: Buffalo -10.5
Eastern Michigan swept the regular season series, but the Toledo Rockets enter the game as a 2-point favorite over the Eagles on a neutral floor. Is it a trap? My vote is yes. Take the No. 3 seed Eastern Michigan Eagles to win and advance over Toledo, the No. 2 seed in the MAC.
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo
- Date: Friday, March 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network (tape delay at 1:30 a.m. ET)
- Live Streaming: CBSSports.com
Odds via SportsLine: Toledo -2
