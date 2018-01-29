Magic Johnson: Anyone who kept quiet about sexual assaults at Michigan State 'should be fired'
Johnson, who led the Spartans to the 1979 NCAA title, wants heads to roll at his former school
Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson, who led Michigan State to the NCAA title in 1979, is calling for accountability at his former school.
On Monday, in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal and additional reports of sexual misconduct, Johnson called for the firing of anyone at Michigan State who had previous knowledge of incidents on campus but failed to act.
In the same breath, he showed support for basketball coach Tom Izzo, who has become embroiled in the scandal for his handling of sexual assault allegations detailed in an ESPN investigative piece released Friday, and vowed to work alongside the administration and the Hall of Fame coach to help change the culture.
The university has been accused of a wide-reaching cover up of sexual assault claims involving the athletic department that has come to light since Nassar, a former Michigan State doctor, was accused by more than 100 girls and women of sexual abuse during his tenure at the school. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty on seven counts of sexual assault.
Since the scandal broke, Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon and Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis have resigned from their positions at the school. Izzo and football coach Mark Dantonio have both stated publicly they will not be stepping down from their positions.
