Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: CCSU 3-5, Maine 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Maine Black Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym(Maine). CCSU is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Devils came up short against the Eagles and fell 82-68. CCSU has not had much luck with Boston College recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, CCSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Jones, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Breland, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Maine waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Terriers.

The Blue Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for the Black Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

While only Maine took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Maine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Maine.