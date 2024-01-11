Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-6, Maine 8-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Cross Insurance Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-75 loss to the River Hawks. It was the first time this season that New Hamp. let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. Maine has not had much luck with Vermont recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Maine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Black Bears, they bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Hamp. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Maine is a 3.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.