Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-8, Maine 14-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Memorial Gym(Maine).

UMass Lowell unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. UMass Lowell has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Maine ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Great Danes. Having forecasted a close win for Maine, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Black Bears, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-16.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Black Bears in their previous meeting back in February, winning 76-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.