Maine hires Edniesha Curry, only female full-time assistant coach in DI men's basketball

Edniesha Curry became the only female full-time assistant coach in Division I men's college basketball Friday, joining the newly assembled staff of first-year coach Richard Barron at Maine.

"Eddie was an easy choice as an assistant coach," Barron said in a news release. "She is extremely talented at developing players - especially within the context of defensive and offensive systems. Eddie teaches skills that can be utilized with frequency in a game. Eddie is also great at scouting opponents as well as 'self-scouts' - breaking down video to find areas of improvement. She knows Maine, knows many of our players, and knows me and my style of play. She has great connections around the world from her extensive playing and coaching background. Our players will be very fortunate to have someone as gifted and enthusiastic as Eddie coaching them."

Curry previously served at UMaine as an assistant basketball player development coach for the women's team under Barron from July 2015 to May 2017. Before that, she played in the WNBA and overseas from 2002 to 2009.

Since her last stint at Maine, Curry has been working with the NBA Assistant Coaches Program and as a women's athletic program manager at Atlanta Classical Academy.

Barron served as the women's basketball coach at Maine from 2011 to 2017 before taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. He led the Black Bears to two America East regular-season titles and three straight postseason appearances. He was hired in early March to succeed Bob Walsh, who went 24-100 during his four-year tenure with the men's team.