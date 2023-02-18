Who's Playing

Albany @ Maine

Current Records: Albany 7-21; Maine 10-15

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Great Danes should still be riding high after a victory, while Maine will be looking to get back in the win column.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Albany proved too difficult a challenge. Albany walked away with an 81-74 win.

Meanwhile, Maine lost to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on the road by a decisive 65-50 margin.

Albany is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Albany's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Great Danes are now 7-21 while the Black Bears sit at 10-15. Albany is 0-6 after wins this season, and Maine is 4-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Albany have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.