Who's Playing

Albany @ Maine

Current Records: Albany 7-21; Maine 10-15

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Memorial Gym(Maine). Albany should still be riding high after a victory, while the Black Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Maine and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Saturday was not particularly close, with Maine falling 65-50.

Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Albany proved too difficult a challenge. Albany beat the Retrievers 81-74.

Maine is now 10-15 while the Great Danes sit at 7-21. Albany is 0-6 after wins this season, and Maine is 4-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.