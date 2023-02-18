Who's Playing
Albany @ Maine
Current Records: Albany 7-21; Maine 10-15
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Memorial Gym(Maine). Albany should still be riding high after a victory, while the Black Bears will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between Maine and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Saturday was not particularly close, with Maine falling 65-50.
Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Albany proved too difficult a challenge. Albany beat the Retrievers 81-74.
Maine is now 10-15 while the Great Danes sit at 7-21. Albany is 0-6 after wins this season, and Maine is 4-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Maine 72 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Albany 72 vs. Maine 68
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maine 73 vs. Albany 63
- Feb 16, 2020 - Albany 66 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Albany 76 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 17, 2019 - Albany 63 vs. Maine 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Maine 66 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Albany 89 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Albany 84 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 19, 2017 - Albany 74 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 22, 2017 - Albany 81 vs. Maine 63
- Feb 14, 2016 - Albany 108 vs. Maine 64
- Jan 15, 2016 - Maine 81 vs. Albany 79