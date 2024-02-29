We've got another exciting America East matchup on the schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday. Binghamton is 12-14 overall and 8-4 at home, while Maine is 13-15 overall and 4-11 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Binghamton vs. Maine spread: Binghamton -4

Binghamton vs. Maine over/under: 133.5 points

Binghamton vs. Maine money line: Binghamton: -182, Maine: +151

What you need to know about Maine

Last Saturday, the Black Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the NJIT Highlanders, taking the game 68-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine. Forward Peter Filipovity led the way for Maine, recording 21 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Filipovity is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Black Bears are now 5-1 against the spread in their last six contests. Maine is just 1-8 in its last nine games on the road, but the Black Bears are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against Binghamton.

What you need to know about Binghamton

Meanwhile, the Bearcats couldn't handle the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Thursday and fell 87-80. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Binghamton in its matchups with the River Hawks: the Bearcats have now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Binghamton had several players step up to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Guard Tymu Chenery stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Symir Torrence recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists.

