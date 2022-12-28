Who's Playing

Harvard @ Maine

Current Records: Harvard 8-5; Maine 6-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Maine Black Bears are heading back home. They and the Harvard Crimson will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. Maine is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Black Bears took a serious blow against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 95-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Kellen Tynes, who had 19 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Harvard and the Kansas Jayhawks last Thursday was not particularly close, with the Crimson falling 68-54. The top scorer for Harvard was guard Chris Ledlum (17 points).

Maine is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson are a 5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.