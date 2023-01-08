Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ Maine
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 3-11; Maine 6-8
What to Know
The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the Maine Black Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. New Jersey Tech and the Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The teams split their matchups last year, with New Jersey Tech winning the first 69-66 at home and Maine taking the second 65-61.
It was close but no cigar for New Jersey Tech as they fell 67-64 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Maine was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-70 to UMass Lowell.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
Series History
Maine and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Maine 65 vs. New Jersey Tech 61
- Jan 02, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 69 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 10, 2021 - Maine 45 vs. New Jersey Tech 41
- Jan 09, 2021 - New Jersey Tech 63 vs. Maine 54