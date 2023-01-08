Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Maine

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 3-11; Maine 6-8

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the Maine Black Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. New Jersey Tech and the Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The teams split their matchups last year, with New Jersey Tech winning the first 69-66 at home and Maine taking the second 65-61.

It was close but no cigar for New Jersey Tech as they fell 67-64 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Maine was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-70 to UMass Lowell.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maine and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.